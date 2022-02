(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :A woman was killed while her son injured in an accident at Jaisarwala Stop, Daska.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 60-year-old Fahira died on the spot while her 40-year-old son Ali received injuries when a speeding tractor trolleyhit a rickshaw.

The Rescue-1122 shifted the injured and the body to a local hospital.