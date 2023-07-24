Open Menu

Woman Killed, Son, Two Granddaughter Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 11:04 PM

One woman was killed while her son and two granddaughters got injured in a road accident near Rangli chowk in the limits of Jand Police station of Attock on Monday, police and hospital sources said

According to details, a 34 years old Muhammad Jameel along with his 56 years old mother and two minor daughters were going on his motorcycle when he lost his control on motorcycle, resultantly, his mother died on the spot due to head injuries while he and his two minor daughters were injured.

The injured were taken to tehsil headquarters hospital Jand from where they were shifted to different hospitals of the area. Jand police investigating the case.

