Woman killed, spouse, 3 children injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) A young woman was crushed to death while her spouse and three children sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Saddar Sammundri police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that a speeding car hit a motorcycle-riding family when they were overtaking a gas tanker near Chak 465-GB Bypass Road.

As a result, 35-year-old Sobia Qamar died on the spot when she fell down on the road and the gas tanker ran over her whereas Rescue 1122 shifted her spouse Naseer-ul-Haq (40), 14-year-old Sajawal, 9-year-old Mashal and 3-year-old Horian to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri after providing them first-aid.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.