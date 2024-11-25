Woman Killed, Spouse, 3 Children Injured In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 08:45 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) A young woman was crushed to death while her spouse and three children sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Saddar Sammundri police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that a speeding car hit a motorcycle-riding family when they were overtaking a gas tanker near Chak 465-GB Bypass Road.
As a result, 35-year-old Sobia Qamar died on the spot when she fell down on the road and the gas tanker ran over her whereas Rescue 1122 shifted her spouse Naseer-ul-Haq (40), 14-year-old Sajawal, 9-year-old Mashal and 3-year-old Horian to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri after providing them first-aid.
The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.
