Woman killed, three hurt in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) A woman was killed while three others sustained injuries due to collision between passenger van and loading vehicle at Multan road.

According to details, a passenger van was coming to Burewala from Multan and suddenly collided with a shahzore vehicle near Pakhi Morr while overtaking.

As a result, 48 years old Shahida Bibi died on the spot. While Muhammad Afzal, Ali Haider and Mushtaq Ahmad sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to District Headquarters hospital. Coaster driver managed to escape from there.

Police concerned started legal action into the incident.

