Woman Killed, Three Injured As Car Overturns

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 04:10 PM

Woman killed, three injured as car overturns

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :A woman was killed while three others sustained injuries when a car overturned near Sahianwala interchange on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, four members of an extended family were travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore in a car when it overturned near Sahianwala interchange due to over-speeding.

As a result, Mumtaz Begum (65) died on the spot while MuhammadIsmael (19), Suryia and Ubaidullah (45) suffered injuries.

The injured were rushed to the Allied Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

