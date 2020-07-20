Woman killed, three injured as car overturns

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :A woman was killed while three others sustained injuries when a car overturned near Sahianwala interchange on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, four members of an extended family were travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore in a car when it overturned near Sahianwala interchange due to over-speeding.

As a result, Mumtaz Begum (65) died on the spot while MuhammadIsmael (19), Suryia and Ubaidullah (45) suffered injuries.

The injured were rushed to the Allied Hospital.