Woman killed, three injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) A woman was killed while three others, including two children, were injured in a road accident near here on Monday.

Rescue-1122 said that a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle-rider family near Ismail Valley, Daewoo road.

Consequently, a woman, identified as Sana, died on the spot while his husband Shahzad and two children suffered injuries. They were residents of Chak 6-JB.

The injured were shifted to hospital while the truck driver managed to escape leaving the vehicle on the spot.