Woman Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2023 | 07:25 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) A woman was killed while three others, including two children, were injured in a road accident near here on Monday.
Rescue-1122 said that a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle-rider family near Ismail Valley, Daewoo road.
Consequently, a woman, identified as Sana, died on the spot while his husband Shahzad and two children suffered injuries. They were residents of Chak 6-JB.
The injured were shifted to hospital while the truck driver managed to escape leaving the vehicle on the spot.