Woman killed, three Injured in road accident

Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) A woman was killed while three others sustained injuries in a road accident here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place at Adda Quarter on Lahore Road where a rashly driven trailer hit a family riding a motorcycle.

As a result , a women, Kausar Bibi, died on spot and three others including two children were seriously injured. Rescue teams immediately shifted the body and injured persons to THQ hospital.The Local police started an investigation to arrest the driver who managed to escape from the scene.