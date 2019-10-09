Woman killed, three injured in roof collapse

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :A woman was killed while three children sustained injuries when a roof of a house collapsed in the area of Qasimpur colony in Multan on Wednesday.

According to rescue officials the incident occurred due to deterioration of the house that claimed life of the woman on the spot and left her three children injured , reported a private news channel.

The body and the injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital Multan, they said.