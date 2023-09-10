Woman killed, three injured in separate road mishaps

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :A woman was died while another three sustained injuries in separate road mishaps reported in the city on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Maqsood Anwar resident of Village 497/EB was returning home from market along with his wife Fozia on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, a speeding passenger bus collided with the motorcycle near Mana Morr, Resulting, Fozia died on the spot while Maqsood sustained serious injuries.

In two other incidents, Usman Javed, Muhammad Akram and Yasmin sustained injuries.

The body and injured were shifted to hospital where two of them were told to be critical, however, the concerned police have started the investigations into the incidents.