Woman killed, three kids injured in roof collapse in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A roof of a house collapsed here on Wednesday, killing a woman and injuring three kids

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : A roof of a house collapsed here on Wednesday, killing a woman and injuring three kids.

According to district officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah, the incident took place near Sunara mill MA Jinnah school where roof of a house caved in.

The cause of roof collapse could not be ascertained yet.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and retrieved the victims from debris.

As a result, Samreen Bibi (40) found dead under the debris while 8-year-old Aqdas, 12-year-old Husnain and 14-year-old Hassan sustained multiple injuries.

The injured were shifted to hospital.