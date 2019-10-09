Woman Killed, Three Kids Injured In Roof Collapse In Multan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:41 PM
A roof of a house collapsed here on Wednesday, killing a woman and injuring three kids
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : A roof of a house collapsed here on Wednesday, killing a woman and injuring three kids.
According to district officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah, the incident took place near Sunara mill MA Jinnah school where roof of a house caved in.
The cause of roof collapse could not be ascertained yet.
Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and retrieved the victims from debris.
As a result, Samreen Bibi (40) found dead under the debris while 8-year-old Aqdas, 12-year-old Husnain and 14-year-old Hassan sustained multiple injuries.
The injured were shifted to hospital.