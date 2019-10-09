UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Killed, Three Kids Injured In Roof Collapse In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:41 PM

Woman killed, three kids injured in roof collapse in Multan

A roof of a house collapsed here on Wednesday, killing a woman and injuring three kids

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : A roof of a house collapsed here on Wednesday, killing a woman and injuring three kids.

According to district officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah, the incident took place near Sunara mill MA Jinnah school where roof of a house caved in.

The cause of roof collapse could not be ascertained yet.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and retrieved the victims from debris.

As a result, Samreen Bibi (40) found dead under the debris while 8-year-old Aqdas, 12-year-old Husnain and 14-year-old Hassan sustained multiple injuries.

The injured were shifted to hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

Manufacturing of e-bikes gets momentum in Punjab

17 minutes ago

Court issues notices on application for indictment ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi finalises preparations for eighteenth se ..

17 minutes ago

UAE ranks first globally for air trade facilitatio ..

17 minutes ago

Gold price slides Rs 200, traded at Rs 87,200 per ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Upper House Speaker Suggests Relocating UN ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.