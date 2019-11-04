Woman killed , three others injured in road accident in Dikhan

A woman was killed and three others were injured in road mishap on Dera -Rawalpindi road, police sources said on Monday

Sources said speedy oil-tanker collided near Kukar village on Chashma-Rawalpindi road with two motorbikes and as a result , an elderly woman Ameeran Bibi resident of Awan Pharpur sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot and three others got injured. The dead and injured were shifted to hospital.