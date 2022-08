Woman killed, two brothers injured in Islamabad firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Four unknown persons barged into a house and gunned down a woman and injured two brothers- Tufail and Bilal in Shehzad Town of Islamabadon Sunday.

According to private news channel, the family members of the victim womanplaced her body at Taramari Chowk and chanted slogans and urged authorities to nab the killers.

The incident occurred in the premises of the Shahzad Town Police Station.

