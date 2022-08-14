UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed, Two Brothers Injured In Islamabad Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Woman killed, two brothers injured in Islamabad firing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Four unknown persons barged into a house and gunned down a woman and injured two brothers- Tufail and Bilal in Shehzad Town of Islamabad on Sunday.

According to private news channel, the family members of the victim woman placed her body at Taramari Chowk and chanted slogans and urged authorities to nab the killers.

 The incident occurred in the premises of the Shahzad Town Police Station.

Four unknown attackers entered into the house and opened fire that resulted in the death of the woman on the spot while her two brothers sustained injuries.

Related Topics

Injured Fire National Accountability Bureau Police Station Women Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

5 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

14 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

14 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

14 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.