Woman killed, two injure in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :An elderly woman died while mother and child sustained injuries after motorbike rammed into truck in wee hours on Wednesday.

According to rescue control room, the motorbike slipped due to over-speeding at Adda Riaz Abad located Chowk Sarwar Shaheed of district Kot Addu at around 5 a.m.

Resultantly, it collided fiercely to truck coming from front.

It caused death of Amina Bibi, 70, wife of Ali Ahmad on the spot. While rest of the two bike riders including Abida Bibi, wife of Mustafa and her son, Ateeq-ur-Rehman son of Mustafa received severe injuries.

Rescuers shifted the dead body and injured persons to THQ hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

The deceased and injured persons were reported to have belonged to same family.

Police registered case and started investigation.

further probe is underway.