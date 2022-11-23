UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed, Two Injure In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Woman killed, two injure in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :An elderly woman died while mother and child sustained injuries after motorbike rammed into truck in wee hours on Wednesday.

According to rescue control room, the motorbike slipped due to over-speeding at Adda Riaz Abad located Chowk Sarwar Shaheed of district Kot Addu at around 5 a.m.

Resultantly, it collided fiercely to truck coming from front.

It caused death of Amina Bibi, 70, wife of Ali Ahmad on the spot. While rest of the two bike riders including Abida Bibi, wife of Mustafa and her son, Ateeq-ur-Rehman son of Mustafa received severe injuries.

Rescuers shifted the dead body and injured persons to THQ hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

The deceased and injured persons were reported to have belonged to same family.

Police registered case and started investigation.

further probe is underway.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Martyrs Shaheed Died Wife Same Kot Addu Women Family From

Recent Stories

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

18 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

2 hours ago
 PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointme ..

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointments

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd November 2022

4 hours ago
 Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit ..

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit to Turkiye

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.