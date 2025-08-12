Woman killed, two injured in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A woman was killed while two others were injured in an accident near tehsil

Jaranwala on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue-1122, a speeding truck overturned after hitting a motorcycle

near Dhesian village stop in tehsil Jaranwala.

As a result, a woman was killed while two others riding on a motorcycle

were injured.

The injured Arsalan and Falak Sher, a truck driver, were shifted to the THQ hospital.

The victim was identified as Shagufta Bibi, 45, of Dhudi Wala, Faisalabad.