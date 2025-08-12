Open Menu

Woman Killed, Two Injured In Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Woman killed, two injured in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A woman was killed while two others were injured in an accident near tehsil

Jaranwala on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue-1122, a speeding truck overturned after hitting a motorcycle

near Dhesian village stop in tehsil Jaranwala.

As a result, a woman was killed while two others riding on a motorcycle

were injured.

The injured Arsalan and Falak Sher, a truck driver, were shifted to the THQ hospital.

The victim was identified as Shagufta Bibi, 45, of Dhudi Wala, Faisalabad.

Recent Stories

EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn glob ..

EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn global ResponsibleSteel™ certifi ..

21 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement ..

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

36 minutes ago
 Council of Europe urges members to refrain from ar ..

Council of Europe urges members to refrain from arms transfers over Gaza human r ..

36 minutes ago
 Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Co ..

Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H1 2025

1 hour ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches Sky Sup ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches Sky Support Complex

2 hours ago
 COP30 in Brazil: Agribusiness sector seeks to posi ..

COP30 in Brazil: Agribusiness sector seeks to position itself as part of climate ..

2 hours ago
Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in ..

Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in Q2

2 hours ago
 Italian exports up 4.9% YoY in June 2025

Italian exports up 4.9% YoY in June 2025

2 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety ..

Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety and Security Building in Maldi ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organis ..

Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organisational structure

3 hours ago
 Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strate ..

Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strategic shareholder

3 hours ago
 Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on Au ..

Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on August 25

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan