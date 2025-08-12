Woman Killed, Two Injured In Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A woman was killed while two others were injured in an accident near tehsil
Jaranwala on Tuesday.
According to the Rescue-1122, a speeding truck overturned after hitting a motorcycle
near Dhesian village stop in tehsil Jaranwala.
As a result, a woman was killed while two others riding on a motorcycle
were injured.
The injured Arsalan and Falak Sher, a truck driver, were shifted to the THQ hospital.
The victim was identified as Shagufta Bibi, 45, of Dhudi Wala, Faisalabad.
Recent Stories
EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn global ResponsibleSteel™ certifi ..
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Council of Europe urges members to refrain from arms transfers over Gaza human r ..
Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H1 2025
Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches Sky Support Complex
COP30 in Brazil: Agribusiness sector seeks to position itself as part of climate ..
Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in Q2
Italian exports up 4.9% YoY in June 2025
Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety and Security Building in Maldi ..
Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organisational structure
Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strategic shareholder
Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on August 25
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IBSA holds ceremony to celebrate Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day55 seconds ago
-
Punjab Nomad Women sell Fresh Camel Milk Across Capital58 seconds ago
-
Dera police, CTD conduct joint operation in CPEC areas1 minute ago
-
Arrangements reviewed for Imam Hussain(AS) Chehlum1 minute ago
-
Woman killed, two injured in accident1 minute ago
-
Pakistan, Ukraine to strengthen cultural and heritage ties11 minutes ago
-
President emphasizes significance of Pakistan-Morocco economic ties highlighting vast bilateral coop ..11 minutes ago
-
A day in life of Sahiwal’s control room: Inside operations that keep Pakistan’s grid steady21 minutes ago
-
PAS delegation visits kidney centre in Gujrat21 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker stresses youth empowerment through science, technology31 minutes ago
-
School boy’s dream meets nation’s history: Balahisar fort shines with patriotic pride on Indepen ..31 minutes ago
-
Hazara Wildlife circle foils Gecko Leopard lizard smuggling attempt, three arrested31 minutes ago