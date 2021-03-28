Woman killed, two injured in Chawinda road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :-:A woman was killed while two others sustained critical injuries when a truck hit them in Chawinda, some 23 kilometers away from here on Sunday.

According to rescue-1122, three persons including a woman were walking along a road in Chawinda Phatak locality, tehsil Pasrur when a recklessly driven truck hit them.

As a result, Asmat Bibi (36) died on the spot while Syed Zafar (43) and Akram (45) suffered multiple injuries.

The rescuers shifted the injured to the local hospital after providing first aid.

Police were investigating.