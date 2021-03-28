UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed, Two Injured In Firing Incident

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :A woman was killed while two others sustained injuries in a firing incident near Zeenat Block Iqbal Town here on Sunday.

Police said that two neighbours- Waris and Shazia had a monetary dispute between them. Today, the accused entered the house of Shazia and opened firing.

As a result she received serious bullet injuries and died on-the-spot.

Meanwhile, Anmol (25) and Sajida (23) also received bullet injuries and were shifted to the hospital.

SP Iqbal Town Awais Shafiq visited the crime scene and directedthe police concerned to arrest the accused as soon as possible.

Police had registered a case against the accused.

