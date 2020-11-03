Woman killed, two injured in road accident

RENALA KHURD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :-:A woman was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident occurred near Kot Bari Bypass at national highway where a rashly driven van hit a motorcycle and as a result of which, Miraj Bibi (65) who was riding the motorcycle died on the spot while two others suffered injuries.

Rescuers shifted the dead and injured to hospital after completing formalities.