Woman killed, two injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :A woman was killed and two people received serious injuries in a road accident at Samundri Road, here on Thursday.

According to police, Nawaz, Seema Nawaz and Razia were traveling on a motorcycle at Samundri Road.

When they reached near Salooni Jhal, the motorcycle slipped due to tyre burst. Resultantly, Razia died on-the-spot, while Nawaz and Seema sustained serious injuries.

A Rescue team shifted the injured to nearby hospital.