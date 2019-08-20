UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 01:12 AM

Woman killed, two injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) ::A woman was killed and two others including an elderly woman were serious injured in a road accident in Lundianwala police limits on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, Yousuf along with his mother Jannat Bibi and relative Pathani Bibi were going on a motorcycle when a speeding van hit their two-wheeler near Sufi-De-Kothi, Jaranwala.

As a result, Pathani Bibi died on the spot while Yousuf and his mother Jannat Bibi were injured. The injured were rushed THQ hospital Jarranwala.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

