Woman killed, two injured in road accident in faisalabad

A woman was killed, while her husband and daughter were injured in a two-car collision at canal expressway on Friday

According to Rescue-1122 here, Waqas resident of Chak No 130-RB along with his wife Munawar and four-year-old daughter Amina, was travelling by a car when their vehicle rammed into another car at canal expressway flyover.

Consequently,Munawar died on the spot,while Waqas and Amina suffered injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured persons to Allied Hospital.