Woman Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 04:04 PM
A woman was killed, while her husband and daughter were injured in a two-car collision at canal expressway on Friday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :A woman was killed, while her husband and daughter were injured in a two-car collision at canal expressway on Friday.
According to Rescue-1122 here, Waqas resident of Chak No 130-RB along with his wife Munawar and four-year-old daughter Amina, was travelling by a car when their vehicle rammed into another car at canal expressway flyover.
Consequently,Munawar died on the spot,while Waqas and Amina suffered injuries.
Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured persons to Allied Hospital.