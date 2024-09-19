Woman Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident Near Taxila
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 09:10 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) A tragic road accident occurred on GT Road near Jameelabad in Taxila on Thursday, resulting in the death of a woman and injuring two others.
According to police and rescue sources, a speeding trailer collided with a motorcycle, crushing the woman under its wheels.
The motorcycle was carrying three family members when the accident occurred.
The victims were rushed to the hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead on arrival.
The two male companions sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment.
Taxila Police have registered a case against the trailer driver who fled the scene and launched a manhunt to apprehend the culprit.
