Open Menu

Woman Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident Near Taxila

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Woman killed, two injured in road accident near Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) A tragic road accident occurred on GT Road near Jameelabad in Taxila on Thursday, resulting in the death of a woman and injuring two others.

According to police and rescue sources, a speeding trailer collided with a motorcycle, crushing the woman under its wheels.

The motorcycle was carrying three family members when the accident occurred.

The victims were rushed to the hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead on arrival.

The two male companions sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment.

Taxila Police have registered a case against the trailer driver who fled the scene and launched a manhunt to apprehend the culprit.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Accident Dead Police Driver Road Road Accident Male Taxila Women Family

Recent Stories

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

37 minutes ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

3 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

6 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

7 hours ago
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

7 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

8 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

8 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan