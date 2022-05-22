UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed, Two Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Woman killed, two injured in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :A woman was crushed to death and two others sustained injuries in a collision between two motorcycles near Nawan Shehr Chowk on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Abdul Ghaffar resident of village 61/10-R was returning home from city along with Shamshad bibi and Sajida Bibi on motorcycle when another motorcycle collided with them.

Resultantly, Shamshad Bibi died at the spot while other two sustained injuries.

Rescue officials shifted the body and injured to Civil Hospital.

