Woman Killed, Two Injured In Road Mishap

Published November 10, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Woman killed, two injured in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :A woman was killed while two others sustained injuries in a car-truck collision here at Meta area in Sahiwal police limits on Thursday.

Police said that Fahmeeda (39), Mehreen (42) and Akbar Khan (45) r/o Meta area were traveling in car when it hit with a speeding truck near Meta adda.

Consequently,Fahmeeda died on the spot, while Akbar and Mehreen suffered injuries.

On getting information,Rescue 1122 along with police reached the spot and shifted the victims to THQ hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

