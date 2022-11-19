Woman Killed, Two Injured In Road Mishap
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :A woman was killed and two others were injured in a road accident near here on Saturday.
Rescue sources said that Allah Rakha along with two women Rashida and Noor Fatima was travelling on a motorcycle when a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit them near Jaranwala Morr.
Consequently, Rashida died on-the-spot while Allah Rakha and Noor Fatima suffered injuries.
The injured were rushed to Allied hospital.