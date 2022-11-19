UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed, Two Injured In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Woman killed, two injured in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :A woman was killed and two others were injured in a road accident near here on Saturday.

Rescue sources said that Allah Rakha along with two women Rashida and Noor Fatima was travelling on a motorcycle when a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit them near Jaranwala Morr.

Consequently, Rashida died on-the-spot while Allah Rakha and Noor Fatima suffered injuries.

The injured were rushed to Allied hospital.

The body was handed over to police post Makuana.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Road Accident Jaranwala Women Post

Recent Stories

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

32 minutes ago
 Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

56 minutes ago
 BISP will soon launch survey to register more floo ..

BISP will soon launch survey to register more flood-affected families: Faisal Ku ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistani squad likely to face changes for Test se ..

Pakistani squad likely to face changes for Test series against England

2 hours ago
 Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or We ..

Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or Wednesday: Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.