Woman Killed, Two Injured In Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) A woman was killed while two family members sustained injuries in a road accident reported in the city on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, Iftikhar Ahmed was going to the city on a motorcycle along with his family members Nazia and Hamza.
All of a sudden, a speeding passenger bus collided with a motorcycle near Husnain Petroleum on Jahania-Khanewal road.
Consequently, Nazia died on the spot, while the other two sustained injuries. The rescue officials shifted the body and injured person to the District Headquarters Hospital; however, the police concerned have also started investigations into the incident.
