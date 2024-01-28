Woman killed, two injured in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) A woman was killed while two family members sustained injuries in a road accident reported in the city on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Iftikhar Ahmed was going to the city on a motorcycle along with his family members Nazia and Hamza.

All of a sudden, a speeding passenger bus collided with a motorcycle near Husnain Petroleum on Jahania-Khanewal road.

Consequently, Nazia died on the spot, while the other two sustained injuries. The rescue officials shifted the body and injured person to the District Headquarters Hospital; however, the police concerned have also started investigations into the incident.

APP/qbs/thh