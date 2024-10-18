Woman killed, two injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A woman was killed and two others sustained serious injuries in a road mishap at Adda Naiwala near Sultan Colony on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a family of three persons including a 46-year old woman Shabana Bibi, Javed Hussain and Mujahid were returning home from the market on a motorcycle.

All of a sudden, a speeding car collided with the motorcycle near Adda Naiwala due to over-speeding.

Resultantly, Shabana Bibi died while the other two sustained serious injuries. Rescue officials shifted the body and injured to the hospital. Police have started the investigations.