Open Menu

Woman Killed, Two Injured In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Woman killed, two injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A woman was killed and two others sustained serious injuries in a road mishap at Adda Naiwala near Sultan Colony on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a family of three persons including a 46-year old woman Shabana Bibi, Javed Hussain and Mujahid were returning home from the market on a motorcycle.

All of a sudden, a speeding car collided with the motorcycle near Adda Naiwala due to over-speeding.

Resultantly, Shabana Bibi died while the other two sustained serious injuries. Rescue officials shifted the body and injured to the hospital. Police have started the investigations.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Car Died Rescue 1122 Women Market Family All From

Recent Stories

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series ..

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?

3 hours ago
 Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vow ..

Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..

3 hours ago
 Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia ..

Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..

3 hours ago
 From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma t ..

From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists

4 hours ago
 Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists follow ..

Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call

5 hours ago
 Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boos ..

Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..

5 hours ago
PM writes letter to US president for release, retu ..

PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

19 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan