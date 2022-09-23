UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed, Two Injured In Roof Collapse

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :A woman was killed while two others received injuries in a roof collapse in Ghulam Muhammad Abad police limits on Friday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said the roof caved in during its repair in Fateh Abad Street No 2, Chak No 219-RB, Talianwala Road.

As a result, 50-year-old Naziran Bib, her son Ali, 30, and Junaid Ashraf, one year, were trapped under the debris.

On information, the Rescue 1122 pulled out the injured from the debris and shifted themto Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad where Naziran Bibi diedwhile condition of the others was stated to be serious.

