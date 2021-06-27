Woman killed, two injured in wall collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :A woman here on Sunday was killed and two other sustained injuries as a wall of a house collapsed on them.

According to details, an incident occurred when the wall of a house suddenly collapsed in Maati village of Diplo. As a result, 50-year old woman Aamant died while two seriously injured.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital.