Woman Killed, Two Injured In Wall Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 09:10 PM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :A woman here on Sunday was killed and two other sustained injuries as a wall of a house collapsed on them.

According to details, an incident occurred when the wall of a house suddenly collapsed in Maati village of Diplo. As a result, 50-year old woman Aamant died while two seriously injured.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

