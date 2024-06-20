Open Menu

Woman Killed, Two Injured Over Enmity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Woman killed, two injured over enmity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Rivals shot dead a woman in addition to inflicting injuries to two others over an old enmity

in Roshanwala police limits.

According to the police, accused Khalid Dhulli with his accomplices opened firing and gunned

down Kishwar Bibi and injured Jahangir and Mazhar to avenge an old enmity in

Chak No 235-RB Niamoana.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem.

The injured were also shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The police registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the culprits who managed

to escape.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Dr Muhammad Abid took notice of the incident

and directed City Police Officer Kamran Adil to submit its report besides ensuring immediate

arrest of the accused, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Police Women

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

3 days ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

4 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

4 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

4 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan