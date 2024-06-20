Woman Killed, Two Injured Over Enmity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Rivals shot dead a woman in addition to inflicting injuries to two others over an old enmity
in Roshanwala police limits.
According to the police, accused Khalid Dhulli with his accomplices opened firing and gunned
down Kishwar Bibi and injured Jahangir and Mazhar to avenge an old enmity in
Chak No 235-RB Niamoana.
On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem.
The injured were also shifted to a hospital for treatment.
The police registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the culprits who managed
to escape.
Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Dr Muhammad Abid took notice of the incident
and directed City Police Officer Kamran Adil to submit its report besides ensuring immediate
arrest of the accused, the spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man stabbed to death, girl injured over land dispute3 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police Chief honors gold medalist constable3 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy likely to persist in city13 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city13 minutes ago
-
HMC hospital treats over 5,200 patients during Eid-ul-Azha holidays13 minutes ago
-
Two Tribes clans agree to settle blood feud after claim 29 lives13 minutes ago
-
Man killed, son injured13 minutes ago
-
Sports Deptt Tank organizes 'Aman Sports Events'23 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad Arts council to hold condolence meeting to remember Ishaq Mangriyo on June 2023 minutes ago
-
Thousands of patients treated Lady Reading Hospital33 minutes ago
-
First post-hajj flight carrying 149 pilgrims lands at Multan Airport33 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons spends time with prisoners53 minutes ago