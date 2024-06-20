Woman killed, two injured over enmity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Rivals shot dead a woman in addition to inflicting injuries to two others over an old enmity

in Roshanwala police limits.

According to the police, accused Khalid Dhulli with his accomplices opened firing and gunned

down Kishwar Bibi and injured Jahangir and Mazhar to avenge an old enmity in

Chak No 235-RB Niamoana.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem.

The injured were also shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The police registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the culprits who managed

to escape.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Dr Muhammad Abid took notice of the incident

and directed City Police Officer Kamran Adil to submit its report besides ensuring immediate

arrest of the accused, the spokesman added.