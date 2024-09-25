Woman killed, two other sustained injuries in Shangla firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A woman was killed and two other sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place in Shangla area located

in the Malakand division, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a man opened fire and killed his wife for settling domestic issue in Shangla area.

The two daughters of the ill-fated woman also received injuries in the same incident.

Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police also claimed to have arrested the culprit. Further investigations are underway.