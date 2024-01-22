Woman killed under tractor wheels

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A woman was killed after the motorcycle she was riding slipped and a tractor trolley approaching from behind ran over her near Thermal Power Station, Qasba Gujrat in Kot Addu.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that the woman was going somewhere along with her relative on a motorcycle.

The motorcycle somehow slipped and the driver and the woman fell down. The woman who had fallen on the road was hit by a tractor-trolley and died on the spot.

The rescuers shifted the body of the deceased woman Razia Bibi (40) wife of Abdul Majeed r/o Qasba Gujrat to the local rural health centre.

APP/mkk/ifi