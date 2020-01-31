Woman Killed While Working On Fodder-cutting Machine In Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A woman lost her life while cutting fodder on an electric machine in Gojra police station area.
A police spokesman said on Thursady that 30-year-old Mumtaz Bibi, wife of Muhammad Arif, was busy in chopping fodder on an electric cutter machine in Chak No 423-JB when her Chador entangled in the machine.
As a result, she received injuries and was rushed to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
The police handed over the body to her family after completing legal formalities.