Woman killed while working on fodder-cutting machine in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

A woman lost her life while cutting fodder on an electric machine in Gojra police station area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A woman lost her life while cutting fodder on an electric machine in Gojra police station area.

A police spokesman said on Thursady that 30-year-old Mumtaz Bibi, wife of Muhammad Arif, was busy in chopping fodder on an electric cutter machine in Chak No 423-JB when her Chador entangled in the machine.

As a result, she received injuries and was rushed to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The police handed over the body to her family after completing legal formalities.