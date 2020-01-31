UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Killed While Working On Fodder-cutting Machine In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:18 PM

Woman killed while working on fodder-cutting machine in Faisalabad

A woman lost her life while cutting fodder on an electric machine in Gojra police station area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A woman lost her life while cutting fodder on an electric machine in Gojra police station area.

A police spokesman said on Thursady that 30-year-old Mumtaz Bibi, wife of Muhammad Arif, was busy in chopping fodder on an electric cutter machine in Chak No 423-JB when her Chador entangled in the machine.

As a result, she received injuries and was rushed to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The police handed over the body to her family after completing legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Wife Gojra Women Family

Recent Stories

Spanish collaboration to help address global chall ..

3 minutes ago

Crona Virus can be controlled through precautionar ..

3 minutes ago

Lavrov, US Ambassador to Russia Discuss Prospects ..

3 minutes ago

Gilgit Baltistan Scout won third Naltar cross coun ..

3 minutes ago

Japan's industrial output rises 1.3 pct on month i ..

9 minutes ago

Exxon Mobil profits dip despite boost from Norway ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.