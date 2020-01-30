UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed,husband Injured In Accident In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:25 PM

Woman killed,husband injured in accident in Faisalabad

A woman was killed,while her husband sustained critical injuries when a speeding car hit their motorcycle in the limits of Peoples colony police station on Wednesday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :A woman was killed,while her husband sustained critical injuries when a speeding car hit their motorcycle in the limits of Peoples colony police station on Wednesday night.

Rescue officials said on Thursday that Fazal (28),alongwith his wife Sana bibi, was riding a motorbike when a speeding car hit the two wheeler on Abdullahpur bridge.

Resultantly, Sana received serious injuries and died on the spot,while her husband was shifted to DHQ hospital in critical condition.

However,the driver of the car managed to escape.

Police registered case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, traffic police held 6 drivers and sent them behind the bars on the charge of rash driving during past 24 hours.They include-- Asif, Atif, Shahid Javed, Maqsoodul Hasan, Imran and Talib Hussain.

