Open Menu

Woman Killed,six Injured In A Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Woman killed,six injured in a road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) A woman was killed while six others were injured when a car collided with a truck at Gatwala toll plaza,here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122,a speeding truck hit a car at Gatwala toll plaza on Sheikhupura road.

As a result,a woman identified as Hafsa (40) died on the spot and six others including Hadi (12),Ibrahim,Shafaq (25),Huda,Hiba and Irfan (42) sustained injuries.All the injured were rushed to Allied Hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Road Car Died Sheikhupura Women All

Recent Stories

Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first ..

Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan

51 minutes ago
 Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscrea ..

Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’

2 hours ago
 SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional ..

SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery progr ..

Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme

15 hours ago
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreem ..

Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum

15 hours ago
 Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola

Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola

15 hours ago
 ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139

ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139

15 hours ago
 AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State Pre ..

AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.

15 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chau ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..

15 hours ago
 Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanli ..

Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanliness, fears disease outbreaks

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan