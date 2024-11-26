Woman killed,six injured in a road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) A woman was killed while six others were injured when a car collided with a truck at Gatwala toll plaza,here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122,a speeding truck hit a car at Gatwala toll plaza on Sheikhupura road.

As a result,a woman identified as Hafsa (40) died on the spot and six others including Hadi (12),Ibrahim,Shafaq (25),Huda,Hiba and Irfan (42) sustained injuries.All the injured were rushed to Allied Hospital.

Further investigation was underway.