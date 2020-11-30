UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed,three Injured In Separate Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:01 PM

A woman was killed,while three others suffered serious injuries in separate road accidents here in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :A woman was killed,while three others suffered serious injuries in separate road accidents here in Kasur.

Police said here on Monday that motorcyclist Muhammad Hassan along with his wife Saima bibi r/o Hameed town,Kot Radha Kishan,hit with a speeding rickshaw coming from opposite direction.

Consequently,Saima received serious injuries and died on the spot,while Hassan sustained injuries and shifted to THQ hospital.

Meanwhile,two brothers Aqeel Ahmed and Shakir Ali were traveling towards Raiwind city on motorcycle when suddenly the shawl of one brother stuck in the tyre and they fell near Kot Radha Kishan toll plaza.

Rescue-1122 shifted both the injured to hospital.

