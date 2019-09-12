Woman Killed,two Injured In Road Accident In Faisalabad
A woman was killed while two others suffered injuries in motorcycle-truck collision near Jalla morr,Tandlianwala on Thursday
According to Rescue 1122,Tipu Sultan along, his mother Sullan Bibi (50) and a relative Zuhra Bibi (55), were travelling on a motorcycle when they were hit by a speeding truck.
As a result, Sullan Bibi died on the spot while Tipu and Zuhra received critical injuries and were shifted to THQ hospital.