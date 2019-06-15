UrduPoint.com
Woman Kills Former Husband

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

Woman kills former husband

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) ::A woman shot dead her former husband and injured her son near here on Friday.

The police said Asifa Parveen shot dead her former husband Yaseen and injured five-year-old son Abu Bakar with the help of her paramour over an issue in village Borhi, Zafarwal tehsil.

The injured child was shifted to a hospital while the accused fled.

Later, DSP Zafarwal Malik Khalil Ahmed told the newsmen that the police had arrested Asifa Parveen and registered a murder case.

