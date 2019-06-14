Woman Kills Former Husband In Narowal
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 07:41 PM
A woman shot dead her former husband and injured her son near here on Friday
The police said Asifa Parveen shot dead her former husband Yaseen and injured five-year-old son Abu Bakar with the help of her paramour over an issue in village Borhi, Zafarwal tehsil.
The injured child was shifted to a hospital while the accused fled.
Later, DSP Zafarwal Malik Khalil Ahmed told the newsmen that the police had arrested Asifa Parveen and registered a murder case.