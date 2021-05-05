UrduPoint.com
Woman Kills Herself, Three Others Hold Suicide Attempt

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :A woman killed herself, while three others among two ladies were reported to have made suicide attempt but survived in hospital.

Hospital sources said, wife of Akhtar Ali (S) r/o suburban town 217/EB ended her life in a fit of desperation by consuming toxic spray.

In second incident, wife of Abdul Hameed (M), r/o 562/EB consumed poisonous pills following domestic reasons.

She was brought to THQ hospital where her stomach got washed away and later her condition was declared out of danger, according to initial report.

Wife of Muhammad Nawaz sailor, resident of Adda Jamlera, located in limits of police station Sahuka consumed lethal mixture because she got fed up over homely problems.

She was moved to the same hospital where medic concerned declared her life to be serious.

Muhammad Ashraf, resident of KB/53 also tried to end his life by devouring venomous pills.

He was rushed to nearby public hospital where he was being treated to save his life.

He was reported to have perturbed over growing domestic problems.

More Stories From Pakistan

