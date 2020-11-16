Woman kills husband

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) ::A woman allegedly strangled his husband after serving him intoxicated food in Halla area on Sunday night.

According to police, Samia Bibi with the abetment of his relative Aziz Sajid allegedly poisoned his husband Allah Ditta and later strangled him.

Sarai Mughal police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for postmortem.

On the report of victim's sister Rasoolan Bibi, the police have registered a case against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.