UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Kills Husband

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Woman kills husband

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) ::A woman allegedly strangled his husband after serving him intoxicated food in Halla area on Sunday night.

According to police, Samia Bibi with the abetment of his relative Aziz Sajid allegedly poisoned his husband Allah Ditta and later strangled him.

Sarai Mughal police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for postmortem.

On the report of victim's sister Rasoolan Bibi, the police have registered a case against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Karachi and Lahore chase history in dream HBL PSL ..

27 minutes ago

Cityscape’s Real Estate Summit opens in Dubai

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports, DNV GL cooperate to transform emi ..

36 minutes ago

DFM achieves 97% compliance in listed companies’ ..

36 minutes ago

36 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law to establish Mohamed ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.