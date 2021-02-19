Woman kills husband

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :A woman allegedly stabbed her husband to death over family issues in Jhal Chakiyan police limits on Friday.

According to police sources, Sajid Ali, resident of chak 84 NB, often quarreled with his wife Bakhtawar Bibi over some domestic issues.

On the day of incident, Bakhtawar allegedly stabbed Sajid to death and managed to escape from the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police was conducting raids to arrest the accused.