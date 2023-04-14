Woman kills husband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A woman killed her husband, with the help of her paramour, at a village in Satiana police precincts.

The accused later registered a case of abduction of her husband with the police station.

The police got suspicious during interrogation of the woman, and later she confessed to murdering her husband.

Police sources said here Friday that accused woman, Salma, was living along with her husband Ghulam Mustafa of Chak No 39-GB Janjoa Basti, in a rented house. Meanwhile, the accused allegedly developed illicit relations with her landlord, Usman, and both planned to kill Ghulam Mustafa. They first gave the deceased some drug to render him unconscious and later slaughtered him with a sharp-edged weapon, and buried him at the house courtyard.

Police have registered a case and sent the woman behind bars. However, co-accused Usman was still at large.

Police were conducting raids for his arrest.