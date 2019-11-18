Woman kills husband in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :A man was murdered in an incident of firing in Sajid Shaheed police station here.

A police spokesman on Monday said that Hina w/o Muahmmad Munir resident of Jinnah colony Sargodha had managed illicit relations with a man Dilawar.

Muhammad Munir used to quarrel with his wife over the matter. On the day of incident the accused wife Hina along with her paramour Dilawar has allegedly shot dead her husband and fled away.

The body was handed over the heirs after postmortem.On the report of deceased's brother Muhammad Zaheer police have registered case against the accused and started probe.