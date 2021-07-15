UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Kills Husband Over Murdering Her Former Life Partner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 09:55 PM

Woman kills husband over murdering her former life partner

A woman killed husband last night over murdering her former life partner in Annat Kayla area of District Bajau,said a police spokesman on Thursday

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :A woman killed husband last night over murdering her former life partner in Annat Kayla area of District Bajau,said a police spokesman on Thursday.

A police team under supervision of SP Investigation Mohammad Zaman rushed to the spot and arrested an accused woman identified as Kashmiri Bibi alongwith weapon used in the crime.

The arrested woman confessed the murder and informed the police that one year ago her present husband Gulistan administered lethal injection to her former husband Shah Zameen. The woman who was unaware of the crime was later married to the alleged killer Gulistan. She killed Gulistan when the fact was revealed.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Murder Police Married Gulistan Women Weapon

Recent Stories

Liwa Date Festival launched under preventive and p ..

1 hour ago

Investigation into Dasu incident confirms traces o ..

1 hour ago

Ahsan Mohsin, supported by Minal Khan, gets COVID ..

1 hour ago

President Alvi gets briefing at ISI headquarters A ..

2 hours ago

UN Rights Chief Says Alarmed by Belarus Security F ..

6 minutes ago

Belgium asks residents to quit Liege's flood-threa ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.