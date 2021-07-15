Woman kills husband over murdering her former life partner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A woman killed husband last night over murdering her former life partner in Annat Kayla area of District Bajau,said a police spokesman on Thursday

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :A woman killed husband last night over murdering her former life partner in Annat Kayla area of District Bajau,said a police spokesman on Thursday.

A police team under supervision of SP Investigation Mohammad Zaman rushed to the spot and arrested an accused woman identified as Kashmiri Bibi alongwith weapon used in the crime.

The arrested woman confessed the murder and informed the police that one year ago her present husband Gulistan administered lethal injection to her former husband Shah Zameen. The woman who was unaware of the crime was later married to the alleged killer Gulistan. She killed Gulistan when the fact was revealed.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Further probe was underway.