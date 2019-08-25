Woman kills in a road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :An elderly woman was killed in a road accident as an oil tanker hit the motorcycle near Samundri Road in Faisalabad on Sunday afternoon.

According to a rescue sources, the accident was occurred due to the rash driving of truck driver, adding the deceased was on bike with her male family member who remained safe in the accident.

The body was taken to a nearby hospital for the postmortem whereas the truck driver manged to escaped from the scene, a police official said.

The police registered the FIR against truck driver and vehicle was taken into the custody.