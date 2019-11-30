Woman kills sister-in-law, injures another

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :A woman killed her sister-in-law and injured another over domestic dispute, in the area of Raza Abad police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that Fauzia w/o Muhammad Saeed,resident of Data Colony got infuriated over a domestic dispute and attacked Najma Bibi and Shabnum Bibi, both sisters of her spouse, with a sharp edged weapon on Friday night.

Najma Bibi died on the spot, whereas Shabnum Bibi was shifted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad where her condition was stated to be critical.

On information, the police reached the spot and took the body into custody. The police have arrested the accused.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further probe was underway.