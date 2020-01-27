Woman litigant rape case: CivIL Judge Imtiaz Bhutto likely to appear before police investigation team today

The suspended civil judge Imtiaz Bhutto , nominated in woman litigant rape case is likely to appear before police investigation team today.According to police the suspended civil judge who is named in rape case will appear before police investigation team in Jomshoro today (Tuesday)

The statement of civil judge Imtiaz Bhutto will be recorded on the occasion and his medical test will take place in LUMS.Sources said the medical test of the co-accused Nisar Brohi will also be got conducted during this time.It is pertinent to mention here the victim girl had accused civil judge Imtiaz Bhutto of raping her in his chamber on January 13.

Case was registered against Imtiaz Bhutto on January 22. Imtiaz Bhutto is on interim bail. Judge Imtiaz Bhutto was suspended on the notice of Chief Justice Sindh High Court Ahmad Ali Sheikh.