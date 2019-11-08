Woman lodges FIR against son in Sialkot

A woman on Friday registered a case against her son, accusing him of theft from her house

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :A woman on Friday registered a case against her son, accusing him of theft from her house.

According to police, Ghazala, a resident of Mohallah Niakapura, lodged a case with Niakapura Police Station, stating that her son, Imran, was a drug-addict and he had been stealing different items from her house from time to time.

On Friday, she said Imran took away Rs 38,000 in cash and prize bonds worth Rs 20,000 from her house. Police have started investigation.