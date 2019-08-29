Woman loses life in hit and run accident in Islamabad

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :A 22-year old woman was killed and two other family members were injured Thursday noon in a hit and run road accident here at Zero Pint Interchange connecting Islamabad Expressway with Kashmir Highway.

A couple with their child riding a motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle, the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police said. The family belonged to Peshawar, he added.

He said Minal Bibi died on the spot as she fell down from the intersection into the car parking of the Associated Press of Pakistan.

Her husband Irfan Khan's leg was fractured while their child also suffered severe injuries. Both the injured were admitted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical treatment.

Police were trying to trace the vehicle's identity with the help of security cameras installed around the area.