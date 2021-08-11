UrduPoint.com

Woman Manager Behind Rs 750 M Gold Scam In Karachi: Police

Wed 11th August 2021 | 01:12 PM

The investigators say that they have found other clues helping them into probing the massive financial fraud at a Karachi private bank.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2021) Police investigation has revealed that a ‘woman manager’ was the mastermind in the Rs750m gold scam a private bank in the metropolitan city. The investigators have also found another proofs helping in probing the massive financial fraud at a Karachi private bank after they interrogated the suspects.

The investigators have found more clues during investigation of the massive financial fraud at a Karachi private bank after they interrogated the suspects.

They revealed that a woman manager of the bank’s Gulistan-e-Johar branch who had allegedly acted as the mastermind of the gold scam distributed shares of the money earned from the financial frauds to the accused bank staffers.

It was learnt that the staffers kept receiving expensive gifts from the fraudster lady, whereas, the investigators found Rs 2, 400, 000 funds in the bank account of the bank’s gold finance executive Adeel. They added that the executive had also gifted a car by the accused Adeel.

The accused lady had also gifted expensive mobile phones to the bank employees and invested the ill-gotten money to the stock exchange, as well as purchased luxurious vehicles.

The officials said that the mastermind had also awarded ‘pocket money’ to the bank staffers in both branches. Police said that 14 arrests were made in the Rs750 million bank gold scam case so far.

Earlier on August 6, a unique financial fraud had been unearthed in Karachi as the staffers secretly replaced the gold assets of citizens with ‘fake gold’ in the lockers. The revelations were made after the audit of a private bank’s branch in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi where the original gold assets of citizens to acquire loans were replaced with ‘fake gold’ by the bank staffers.

The bank staffers at Gulistan-e-Johar acquired a loan worth Rs24 million by giving gold assets as a guarantee for a fake customer. The staffers had secretly replaced the original gold with the fake gold alongside acquiring the loan.

